Kanye West has withdrawn from US presidential race: report

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the US presidential race, less than two weeks after announcing that he would run.

Steve Kramer - a member of Kanye’s campaign team-has reportedly told Intelligencer that the rapper will no longer contest the election.



“He’s out,” Kramer told Intelligencer.

Kramer did not specify Kanye's reason for allegedly withdrawing from the US presidential election, but said he’d "let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled."

The superstar made the announcement that he would run in the US presidential election a two weeks ago. However, a recent turn of events suggests that his election campaign may be short-lived.



“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote on Twitter.

“I am running for president of the United States!”