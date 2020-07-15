close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 15, 2020

Kanye West has withdrawn from US presidential race: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 15, 2020

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the US presidential race, less than two weeks after announcing that he would run.

 Steve Kramer - a member of Kanye’s campaign team-has reportedly told  Intelligencer  that the rapper will no longer contest the election.

“He’s out,” Kramer told Intelligencer.

 Kramer did not specify Kanye's reason for allegedly withdrawing from the US presidential election, but said he’d "let [Intelligencer] know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled."

The superstar made the announcement that he would run in the US presidential election a two weeks ago. However, a recent turn of events suggests that his election campaign may be short-lived.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote on Twitter.

“I am running for president of the United States!”

