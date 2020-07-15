Johnny Depp’s libel trial: Actor's ex-fiancee Winona Ryder to appear on video link

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancee Winona Ryder to appear at the High Court in London in support of the actor’s libel claim against the tabloid over an article that labelled him a 'wife beater'.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is suing the tabloid over an April 2018 article which alleged he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard during their tumultuous relationship.
'Stranger Things' actress Ms Ryder, 48, who had a relationship with the Hollywood star in the 1990s, will give evidence in support of the actor’s case over a video link from Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The court has previously heard Mr Depp had a “Winona Forever” tattoo when the pair were an item, which he later changed to “Wino Forever”.