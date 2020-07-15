close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Web Desk
July 15, 2020

Johnny Depp's libel trial: Actor's ex-fiancee Winona Ryder to appear on video link

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 15, 2020

Johnny Depp’s ex-fiancee Winona Ryder to appear at the High Court in London in support of the actor’s libel claim against the tabloid over an article that labelled him a 'wife beater'.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is suing the tabloid over an April 2018 article which alleged he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard during their tumultuous relationship.

'Stranger Things' actress Ms Ryder, 48, who had a relationship with the Hollywood star in the 1990s, will give evidence in support of the actor’s case over a video link from Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The court has previously heard Mr Depp had a “Winona Forever” tattoo when the pair were an item, which he later changed to “Wino Forever”.

