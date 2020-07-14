Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend shares first post on Instagram after his death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared her first post on Instagram a month after the MS Dhoni actor’s sad demise.



Ankita turned to photo-video sharing app and posted a picture of a diya (lamp) with a heartwarming caption to remember Sushant one month after his death.

In the picture, the lamp could be seen placed in front of a small temple at home, surrounded by white-coloured flowers.

She captioned the post, “CHILD Of GOD.”



The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time as fans also offered prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput.

This is the first time Ankita turned to social media after Sushant’s death.

Recently in an interview with Indian media, Sushant’s father had revealed Ankita Lokhande, actor’s former girlfriend and his Pavitra Rishta co-star, was the only girl in his son’s life that he knew.

He went on to reveal that Ankita often visited them in their hometown Patna. She also visited them in Mumbai following the death of Sushant.