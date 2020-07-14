Amber Heard was 'the abuser', claims Johnny Depp's ex-PA

Johnny Depp’s former personal assistant has claimed that Amber Heard was the "abuser" in her relationship with the actor.



Stephen Deuters reportedly told London's High Court that Heard subjected Depp to 'years of abuse'.

The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid over an article that referred to him as a "wife beater" - but the newspaper maintains it was accurate.

Pirates of the Caribbean star has denied all 14 domestic violence allegations which the media group is relying on in its defence.

Deuters, in his written witness statement, reportedly said: "At no point did Ms Heard ever mention any physical abuse and I never saw evidence of any injury to Ms Heard."



Ex-PA, now European president of Mr Depp's production company, said he had worked for the US actor since 2004.

Deuters said he was "extremely surprised and outraged" when it became public that Ms Heard had filed for a temporary restraining order in 2016.



"I knew that Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way," he added.

Depp, on the fifth day of evidence in the libel action, said Heard's allegations "mirrored" what he claims was her abuse towards him.

He also accused Heard of throwing a "haymaker" punch at him during a row after her 30th birthday party, hours after he had learned during a "bad" business meeting that he had lost $650 million.