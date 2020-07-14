Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out in LA during rare appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen out and about in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles during a rare appearance on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clicked by the paparazzi donning matching masks as they waited for their car to come from a valet.

The duo walked side by side each other soaking the California sun.

While Harry wore dark blue jeans, a grey polo shirt, navy sneakers and a cap, his better hald Meghan sported a linen white dress, straw hat, dark sunglasses, and a dark cross-body bag.

The couple was last photographed by the paparazzi way back in April, when they were volunteering for Project Angel Food.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles earlier this year, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

They are currently living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion reportedly with son Archie.

Meghan will next deliver a talk about women empowerment at this week's virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit, with Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Obama. Her remarks are scheduled to air tomorrow.