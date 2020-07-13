Major headway in Naya Rivera search: Body found where actress went missing

A body was found near Lake Piru, days after Glee star Naya Rivera went missing, as confirmed by authorities cited by E!News on Monday.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a body was found on Monday morning, July 13, at the lake where Rivera went missing.

They added that the recovery is in progress and an identification has not yet been made.

To address the matter, a press conference has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday, July 8, after she went swimming at Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey.

Since then she has been presumed dead, while authorities revealed that they shifted her search to a "recovery mission."

"Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.



Speaking to E! News, Captain Eric Buschow gave more details about the actress's investigation, including how her son helped in case.

"We are confident, based on the circumstances, she was not a victim of foul play. There is no indication of this being an abduction or a homicide," Buschow said. "There is also nothing to indicate it was a suicide either."

He added, "At the point that she's found... depending on what the autopsy results are, that may provide some clarity as to what took place. But it appears that this was just a tragic accident."

He further said that law according to law enforcement agency Rivera "went north on the lake."

"She never went to the south-side of the lake. We know that from surveillance cameras...," he explained. "The boat never came back to the south, so the focus of the search has been to the north and to the north-east side of the lake."

He also explained that the boat Rivera rented, which her son was found alone on, was "discovered to the north side of the lake."

"There weren't a lot of people on the lake that day. All of the times she was seen, were on the north side of the lake. Suffice to say that all indications are, at this point, that she drowned in the lake," he added. "All indications are she is in the water and we still believe that."



Buschow added that Rivera was last seen 'swimming in the water together', along with her son. He also confirmed that Josey was found 'wearing his life vest.'

"He was asleep on the boat, covered in a towel," Buschow shared, adding that Josey has provided a lot of help in the case. "Kids that age, they are going to be very matter of fact in providing information. And he was. He was able to provide information that was very helpful to investigators."