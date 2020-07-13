Zac Effron shares message for fans after 'Down To Earth' release

Zac Efron on Monday showed appreciation for fans for liking his Netflix series that premiered on the streaming service on Friday.

Two days after "Down To Earth" launched on the streaming giant, Zac took to Twitter to thank his fans for the response his TV series has received.

"Love you guys," the actor wrote while sharing his picture on Twitter.

Zac Efron has teamed up with Darin Olien for the Netflix series about human connection with travelling the world.

In "Down To Earth With Zac Efron", the duo investigates the ways people are taking actions toward a sustainable future.

They undertake visits to France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, London, Costa Rica, Lima, Sardinia and Iquitos in the show to highlight efforts being made for sustainability.