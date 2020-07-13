Hania Amir says she's not in a relationship with Asim Azhar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hania Amir on Monday took the internet by storm as she rejected the speculations that she is dating singer Asim Azhar.
In a recent live session with her best friend Aima Baig, Hania revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship.
Answering a fan question whether she is still with the singer, the actress responded, "We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends."
Names of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar became top hashtag trend after the former's interview with Aima Baig went viral on social media.