Mon Jul 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Hania Amir says she's not in a relationship with Asim Azhar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020

 Hania Amir on Monday took the  internet by storm as  she rejected the speculations that she  is dating  singer Asim Azhar.

In a recent live session with her best friend Aima Baig, Hania revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship.

Answering a fan question whether she is still with the singer, the actress responded, "We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends."

Names of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar became top hashtag trend after the former's interview with Aima Baig went viral on social media.

