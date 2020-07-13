Hania Amir says she's not in a relationship with Asim Azhar

Hania Amir on Monday took the internet by storm as she rejected the speculations that she is dating singer Asim Azhar.

In a recent live session with her best friend Aima Baig, Hania revealed that she and Asim are not in a relationship.

Answering a fan question whether she is still with the singer, the actress responded, "We are friends, we are not together, we are not dating, we are not a couple. But we are best friends."

Names of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar became top hashtag trend after the former's interview with Aima Baig went viral on social media.