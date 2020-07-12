August Alsina reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's confession about their shocking romance

August Alsina has come forth speaking out on Jada Pinkett Smith's confession about their relationship.



After Jada confirmed that they were romantically involved with each other on the first episode of Red Table Talk, the No Love crooner took to Twitter on Friday.

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you,” Alsina wrote. “I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

He added, “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!”

The singer also spoke out about his rumoured relationship with Keke Palmer. A fan tweeted a photo of the Hustlers star, 26, sitting in a car with the Louisana native. “This you?” the user asked Palmer.

“Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing,” she replied.

The Numb singer responded, “U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

Meanwhile, Jada admitted that “got into a different kind of entanglement” with Alsina during a candid conversation with her husband, Will Smith.

“It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain, I was very broken,” she told Smith. “In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process in a much different matter. I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”