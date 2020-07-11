close
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to the hospital.

The legendary actor said that the test results of his family and staff  are awaited.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he said.

According to Indian media, he has been taken to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where his condition is said to be stable.

Indian celebrities took to social media to wish the legendry actor a quick recovery.


