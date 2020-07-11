Matt Reeves to produce 'Batman' spin off that explore corruption in police department

Produced by director of the upcoming film The Batman, the spin off cop show will be exploring corruption

Good news for Batman fans as HBO Max announced on Friday a new TV series set in Gotham City’s police department.

Produced by Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming film The Batman, the spin off cop show will be exploring corruption as per HBO Max.

It said the series would “extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

The Batman is set when the DC comic book character is about 30 years old and at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, Reeves has said.

Filming on The Batman was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to resume in the UK in the next few weeks for a movie theater release in October 2021.

Reeves said the TV series was “an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford.”