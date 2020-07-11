Ajmal Wazir removed as KP CM's adviser on information

Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir. Photo: File

Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir was removed from his post, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification from the provincial government Kamran Khan Bangash has been given the additional charge of the portfolio of Information and Public Relations in addition to his office of special assistant to the chief minister on Local Government, Elections and Rural Development.

Another notification said Wazir was removed from his post over allegations of accepting a commission in a leaked audio recording. An inquiry into the allegations into the leaked audiotape has been ordered by the KP chief minister.

“Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has desired to process a case for a fact-finding inquiry into the recently surfaced audiotape of Ajmal Khan Wazir, former advisor to the chief minister for information and public relation,” the notification read.

Wazir was appointed as the adviser to the chief minister for information earlier this year. Wazir, who belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and had remained its central vice-president.