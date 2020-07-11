Russo Brothers react to Anthony Mackie calling Marvel films ‘whitewashed'

Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, stepped forward to address the controversy

As Marvel becomes the latest to face flak over lack of diversity, directors of the record shattering blockbuster hit film Avengers: Endgame have come forth to address the criticism.

Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, stepped forward to speak about the recent contention that Marvel found itself ensnared within over the claims of the films being ‘whitewashed.’

During an interview with MovieMaker, Joe agreed with Anthony Mackie’s earlier criticism, saying: “I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry – so he’s not wrong at all.”

“I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera,” he added.

Anthony chimed in saying: “We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

Earlier, on an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Mackie who plays The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had said: “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”