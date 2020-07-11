Twitter CEO joins hands with Rihanna for yet another charitable move

Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to continue their generous activities alive during these times on uncertainty.

The singer turned to her social media earlier and shared a message from the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley who said that Rihanna and Dorsey with their respective initiatives, the Clara Lionel Foundation and the #StartSmall campaign came to their aid with 4,000 iPads.

"I don’t usually do this, but I’m such a fan of my Prime Minister @mamottley ! What an honor to be an ambassador of my country through your leadership! Thank you for taking the time to say these kind words!" wrote Rihanna.

"Huge thank you to my brother @gallest for spearheading this project and to Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall foundation for always supporting the @ClaraLionelFdn,” she added

The two public figures have been teaming up for a number of charitable purposes ever since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the globe.

They had earlier joined hands for a $4.2million donation that went towards domestic violence shelters based in Los Angeles.



