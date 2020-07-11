Selena Gomez shows how to sizzle in red

Red has been a celebrity favourite for decades. Like other stars Selena Gomez also lit up stage, red carpet and screens in the shade several times.

The leading ladies of showbiz go to any lengths to ensure all eyes are on them. From flawless makeup to trendy ensembles, they are always on top of their game.

From sweet Disney darling to showstopper on every red carpet she attends, the american singer has undergone quite an interesting style transformation. A colour she is most inclined towards is red shade. It is a colour which is associated with intimacy, passion, love.

For one of her first red carpets back in 2011, Selena stunned fans with her gorgeous appearance as she picked out a red Catherine Deane gown for the InStyle party. The pleated gown hung well on her lean frame and was all kinds of flattering.

For her next appearance with then-boyfriend pop star Justin Bieber, the American singer showed how in-love she was by opting for a bright red gown that matched JB's pocket square.



Selena, at the 'Spring Breakers' premiere, opted for yet another red number with a plunging neckline and laser cut-out pattern at her chest and waist to make for a flattering look.



Taking a break from lavish gowns, Selena next opted for a short red lacy dress with silver embellishments all over. She topped this off with a matching scarlet glossy lip colour.



The last time she sported a red gown was this ruby red satin number which featured a halter-neck and cut-outs at her waist to make for a attractive look.

