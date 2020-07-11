close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2020

Bella Hadid looks gorgeous in patchwork denim jeans and crop top

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 11, 2020

Super model Bella Hadid looked absolutely flawless while posing for a variety of photos as she teamed up with a legendary fashion brand's newest campaign. The iconic supermodel visited several areas of New Orleans.

The supermodel looked stunning in the photos that highlighted her incredible midsection and toned arms especially when she was pretending to sell a local delicacy, beignets, at the historic Cafe.

Bella sported a crop top and patchwork jeans underneath a dazzling blue jacket in several of the snaps before changing things up with something much racier.


