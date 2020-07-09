Kanye West makes bombshell claims, reveals he had COVID-19

Kanye West has been in the headlines ever since he announced he is vying for the US presidency.

The rapper has stated that, instead of running as a Democrat or Republican, he would run under the new banner of what he called the "Birthday Party."

"Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday," Kanye said.

West made these claims in a bombshell interview with Forbes, in which he revealed that he had coronavirus.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me! (laughs)," the rapper revealed about his COVID-19 experience.

West then went on to express he thoughs about the vaccine.

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed...So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it. Next question," he said.

He then spoke of his potential presidency bid in 2020, "Let's see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it's 2024—because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God's appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God's appointment."

He added, "I have to say with all humility that as a man, I don't have all of the pieces in the puzzle. As I speak to you for what a political campaign—a political walk, as I told you, because I'm not running, I'm walking. I'm not running, we the people are walking. We're not running anymore, we're not running, we're not excited—we are energized, Someone can say, ‘Hey, I got a brand new car for you, it's across the street and you get so excited you run across the street and get hit by a car trying to run to your new car. That's how they control the Black community, through emotions, they get us excited, we're so excited, but then for 400 years the change doesn't truly happen."