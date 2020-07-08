Kate Middleton shares interesting fact about competition between two little princes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kate Middleton has revealed that her son George is upset because his baby brother Prince Louis is beating him in a 'sunflower growing competition' at home.
The Duchess of Cambridge said her children are having a sunflower growing contest to see whose plant can grow the tallest, adding that her six-year-old son Prince George is 'grumpy' because he's losing to younger brother in the competition.
Speaking at an event last week, Kate, 38 explained George is upset because two-year-old Louis is currently in the lead during the a gardening competition.
The Duchess reportedly made the comments as she joined families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (Each) to plant a garden at The Nook, one of Each's purpose-built hospices near Norwich, last Thursday.
Kate and her family are living at nearby Anmer Hall, their country home on the Queen's Sandringham estate.
