Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son Archie 'almost starting to walk': royal insider

Meghan Markle and Prince HArry's one-year-old son Archie is taking his first steps into another milestone in his life.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, royal insider Katie Nicholl revealed that Archie is "just about walking," adding, "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in LA."

She stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful for the extra quality time the lockdown has given them as a family.

"They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently," Nicholl said. "They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."



She also shared that Meghan, Harry, and Archie are still living in Tyler Perry's LA home as they continue their search for their perfect property. "I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet; they're still looking," she said.

Archie's rapidly moving from one landmark childhood achievement to another.

Last month, another royal source revealed that the roya baby was beginning to talk, with at least four very cute words on rotation.

"He’s saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog,'" the insider told Us Weekly.

They also revealed the littlest royal's favorite activities: "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks."