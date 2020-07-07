Thurston Moore drops new track 'Canteloupe'

Former Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore has released his roaring new song ‘Canteloupe’ through Bandcamp. The track comes in preparation for the singer's upcoming album.



It's the second single to be released from the former-Sonic Youth impresario's upcoming new album 'By the Fire'.

The new record, which is due out September 25 on his very own Daydream Library Series label, features a number of collaborations which includes 'My Bloody Valentine' member Deb Googe on bass and backing vocals.

After last month sharing ‘HASHISH’ – the album’s first single – Moore has now dropped 'Canteloupe', a slice of rip-roaring poetry that hears him sing: "We’re pulsing blue blue to orange/ Dripping fire music down your back."

Elsewhere, in terms of personnel, Moore has recruited James Sedwardson on guitar, Negativland member Jon Leidecker who is on electronics duty and, of course, Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley arrives on the drums and is splitting the workload with Jem Doulton.