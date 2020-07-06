Eminem to express condolence to MGK over his father's death?

Eminem fans are wondering whether the rapper would offer his condolences to his nemesis Machine Gun Kelly who lost his father on Sunday.



Slim Shady's recent apology to Revolt had the Internet talking last month, with his fans suggesting he is a changed man.

According to his fans, Em would have completely ignored the protest by the black-owned company if he had dissed them in 2000s. Many thought Eminem publicly apologized because he was called out amid the Black Lives Matter protests over the killing of a black man on May 25.

The Cleveland rapper was among a handful of people who were targeted by Eminem in his leaked lyrics recently.



MGK has also attacked Marshall Mathers in a couple of diss tracks but fans of both rappers want them to bury the hatchet and console each other when they are faced with a tragedy like losing a family member.



