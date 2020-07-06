Brad Pitt proves to be way ahead of time in a pre-pandemic video about face masks

A resurfaced video of Brad Pitt has been making rounds from a press conference in Japan

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has shown that his thinking is always way ahead of time.

The Fight Club actor has seemingly been urging people to start wearing masks way before the coronavirus took hold of the world.

A resurfaced video of the actor has been making rounds from a press conference in Japan back in September 2019, seven months before the global pandemic.

“I see someone in a face mask back there,” said the actor pointing out to someone during his a presser for his film Ad Astra. “When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?'”

“Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate,” he said.

“I don’t know why the rest of the world…I don’t know why we don’t do that,” he added.

The unearthed video comes a few days after his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston pleaded the public to wear masks during these times of crisis.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she wrote.

“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives…If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask,” she added.