Kanye West says he is running for president in 2020

It appears that American rapper Kanye West couldn’t hold his horses till 2024 and announced his bid for presidency in 2020.

The famed musician turned to his social media with a Fourth of July tweet and a big breaking news about him running for President in the 2020 general election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he wrote.

He sent the tweet only a short while after US President Donald Trump marked the US Independence Day on the White House South Lawn, avowing an erasure of “the radical left.”

Only minutes after West’s tweet, the hashtag #Kanye2020 surged as a top trend on the micro-blogging site.

While fans had already voiced their support for West, bigwigs such as Elon Musk too entered the scene and endorsed the rapper.

“You have my full support!” said the Tesla CEO in response to West’s statement.

Back in November last year, he had hinted at his political inclinations as he began his speech at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, saying: “When I run for President in 2024,” leading to the crowd breaking into laughter.

“What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!" he had added.