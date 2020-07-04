Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all set to celebrate their first Fourth of July together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been enjoying quality time with their one-year-old son Archie

Today marks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Fourth of July in the United States ever since they left all behind to start anew across the pond in LA.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple has been enjoying quality time with their one-year-old son Archie and will be celebrating the US holiday in happy spirits as a family.

Talking to royal expert Katie Nicholl, ET reported that Archie has started walking and, "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in LA and they are still staying at Tyler Perry's house.”

“I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet, they're still looking. They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently,” Nicholl added.

"They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones,” she said further.

Earlier, the couple signed a deal with Harry Walker Agency which represents bigwigs like the Obamas, Serena Williams, Alex Rodriguez and many others.

This will come as part of their source of income as the couple will be receiving millions per speech.