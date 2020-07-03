Ayesha Omar asks victims of harassment and abuse to speak up, break silence

Pakistan actress, singer and model Ayesha Omar has said she was so proud of all the students who have come out with their stories of harassment and abuse.



Ayesha Omar’s statement came a day after five employees of a private school in Lahore, who were accused of harassing female students were fired from their jobs, whereas, the principal, administrator and coordinator were suspended.

Numerous students said that they were being harassed since 2016 but had decided to report the incidents to the management after it became unbearable.

Taking to Twitter, the Tanhai actress spoke up about the #MeToo movement saying that “So so proud of all the students who have come out with their stories of harassment and abuse. It takes so much to find that courage and the world can be very nasty to those who speak up. Bravo Kids. #MeToo #speakup.”

In another tweet, Ayesha Omar said, “We cannot undermine someone else’s experience or feelings just because ours was different. We cannot put a time limit on anyone’s emotional reactions. Empathy and validating others go a long way. The tables could turn one day.”

She also urged others to speak up and break the silence on #MeToo. “#Metoo #speakup #breakthesilence,” she used the hashtags.