Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss 'extramarital affair' on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith will address claims about having an affair in an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, she tweeted on Thursday.



Pinkett isn't afraid of putting herself in the hot seat, tweeting: "There is some 'healing that needs to happen."

The 48-year-old previously slammed the claims by singer August Alsina that he asked her husband Will Smith for permission over the alleged affair as 'absolutely not true'.

The american showbiz star had also denied rumors that she and Will are in an open relationship and has said they will never divorce.

Singer August Alsina, 27, alleged to have asked Jada's husband Will Smith, 51, for permission to have an affair with her. Claims that both Will and Jada denied.

On Wednesday, Will Smith denounced the story via his representatives who said the reports were 'wrong'.



The pair have been married since 1997, they are parents to Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.