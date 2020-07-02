Meghan and Harry after 'learning from past mistakes' are delaying Archewell

An insider spilled to royal reporter Katie Nicholl about Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new charity Archewell's launch seemed to have been facing quite some issues with legal trouble as well as the hurdles created by the pandemic.

However, it now seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to take things slow with the non-profit’s launch and want to take as much time as they need to get things “right.”

An insider spilled to royal reporter Katie Nicholl, as per Vanity Fair: “They are in no hurry to launch Archewell, they want to get it right, that’s really important to them.”

“This is something that they want to do for the rest of their lives so they’re not going to be pressured into launching something that’s still in the relatively early stages of development,” the source added.

“Everything they're doing at the moment is part of Archewell. Whether COVID, BLM or their ongoing charity work, it's all part of how they're working on Archewell and developing their work and focus going forward.”

“Their team have been working on hate speech issues, and tech-for-good behind the scenes since the beginning of the year. It was the focus of their visit to Stanford in February,” the source concluded.

Another grapevine added: “They have learned from the mistakes of the past and taking their time with Archewell. They want to get the next stage right.”