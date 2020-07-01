Kanye West drops ‘Wash Us in the Blood’, featuring Travis Scott

Rapper Kanye West has released a new song and video called 'Wash Us in the Blood', featuring Travis Scott.

The track, from the rapper's recently announced tenth studio album 'God’s Country', is the first new music from him since the release of ‘Jesus Is King’ in 2019.

The song’s lyrics alternate between rain, blood and washing metaphors and street themes. The densely edited clip, directed by Arthur Jafa, also includes computer-generated images of West.



taking to Instahram the rapper shared a n image from the video with the caption: "Wash Us In The Blood' is available now".

The song continues West’s recent gospel-themed music, but it’s harder edged than his last few albums, recalling the bruising beats of 'Yeezy'.



The video is a hard-hitting mosaic of footage from recent protests, as well as from church services and even a snippet of video footage of the moments leading up to Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting in Georgia — one of the killings that has led to the mass protests in the U.S. in recent weeks.

