Anthony Mackie aka The Falcon says Black Panther is ‘more racist than anything else’

Anthony Mackie who essays the role of The Falcon revealing how the projects are largely whitewashed

Marvel may have a colossal fan base but the films have their fair share of controversies as well.

Anthony Mackie who essays the role of The Falcon in the films recently came forth detailing how the projects are largely whitewashed.

During a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, the actor told Daveed Diggs: “When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I’m the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions.”

“It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he added.

He went on to then speak about Black Panther, saying: “But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else.”

“Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

He continued urging the studio to “hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”