Florence Pugh issues apology for culture appropriation, says she was ‘uneducated’

As conversation around racism has stirred a worldwide debate, many celebrities are getting called out over their past insensitive actions.

Florence Pugh is the latest to face the wrath as social media user pointed their guns at her for previously appropriating cultures during her days of yore.

The Black Widow actor has now issued an apology over a past mistake that was brought to the surface by a fan earlier.

“We have to look at ourselves and see how we were adding to this problem,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“One part I have identified in my own actions is cultural appropriation, which came to my attention when a fan last year pointed out a picture of me I had posted back when I was 17,” she continued.

She further said that it was at the age of 18 when she had first been familiarized with the term ‘culture appropriation’ by a friend who told her that cornrows were prohibited in her school.

She was then taught her black women were “mocked and judged” over their culture but the same culture was worn by white women as a style statement.

“I was defensive and confused, white fragility coming out plain and simple. I didn’t want to upset anyone and was perplexed as to how I hadn’t heard this term before.”

She also spoke about her encounter with an Indian shop owner who shared her culture with her and let her wear henna. “She was excited to share her culture and I was excited to learn.”

That was before she realized that the use of the Indian culture to look hip and trendy soon took a cheap turn. “No one cared about the origin, a culture was being abused for profit.”