Kelly Clarkson lauds estranged husband Brandon Blackstock for support after Emmy win

Kelly Clarkson has thanked her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock after winning the Daytime Emmy award for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The singer bagged the honour for 'Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host' for the first season of her talk show.



Taking to Twitter, Clarkson posted, "OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!”

She added, "I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

The 38-year-old singer proceeded to express gratitude to her former husband, who she recently announced her split with, stating. “I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t. Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant."

Clarkson filed for divorce after seven years of marriage with Blackstock. The former couple share two children, River Rose, and Remington Alexander.

The Because of You singer is reportedly also seeking for her prenup to be enforced. The couple tied the knot in October 2013 after dating each other for some time.

