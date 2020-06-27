Johnny Depp's text message exchanges show him demanding drugs from assistant

The legal battle between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appears to have no end in sight.

As per the latest intel on the domestic abuse case, new records of text exchanges between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his assistant Nathan Holmes have come afloat.

In the exchanges released recently during a hearing, it was shown that the actor had demanded his assistant to provide him drugs in Australia prior to him assaulting his wife.

The hearing in Depp’s libel case against British tabloid The Sun and its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) that were sued by him for terming him a ‘wife beater.’

Adam Wolanski QC, NGN’s lawyer asserted that the text message records were recently received by his client from Heard’s lawyers in America.

According to him, Depp had dropped messages that said, “May I be ecstatic again?” and “Need more whitey stuff ASAP.”

Holmes had replied to Depp saying, “If they don’t have it, I can’t get it. It’s someone that works on the film, not a professional dealer. I will bring it to you.”