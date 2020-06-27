Bilal Maqsood shakes a leg with Bipasha Basu in rare throwback photo

Bilal Maqsood, one of Pakistan's most acclaimed musicians, recently took a trip down memory lane by uploading endearing photos of him alongside Bollywood star Bipasha Basu.

The Strings member dug up some old photos of him crooning on stage during a tour across the border while the B-Town diva shook a leg and stole the spotlight.

Sharing the photos from the launch of John Abraham’s clothing line, Maqsood wrote: “From The Archives- @bipashabasu was a good sport! Came on stage while we were singing Sarkiye ye Pahar during a show for the launch of @thejohnabraham ‘s clothing line.”

Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood’s band catapulted to fame in India after their multiple musical collaborations with big films including My Name is Khan, Shootout at Wadala and the Hindi version of Spider-Man 2.



Prior to the ban on Pakistani artists in India, several of our A-listers had made waves in the neighbouring country, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajal Ali and many others.