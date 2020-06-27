Defying stereotypes, Priyanka Chopra becomes first female Indian ambassador at TIFF

Priyanka Chopra has been crowned as the first female Indian ambassador to be invited to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The actress will represent Indian cinema along with famed director Anurag Kashyap at the prestigious event, scheduled to be held from September 10 to September 19 virtually, making it "tailored to fit the moment".

Pee Cee has joined the coveted list of global icons to be present at the festival, including the likes of Martin Scorcese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert and Zhang Ziyi, as revealed by this year's organisers.

Before this announcement, Priyanka was also featured in Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes chat yesterday.

The discussion revolved around honouring and celebrating the valiant women performing courageously on the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pee Cee was in conversation Hollywood-biggies like Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone and Janelle Monae and spoke at lengths about realising the kind of privilege she has.

