Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrate launch of makeup collaboration

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of their makeup collaboration by throwing a party on Friday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' stars finally revealed the launch of their makeup collaboration on June 26.



Celebrating the venture, Kylie, 22, decided to throw a launch party at her home. The makeup mogul shared a number of Instagram stories from the elaborately decorated space in her basement.

The two sisters have recently been busy developing a collection of key beauty products that includes highlighter and lip gloss.



Prior to the event, the television star gave her fans a tour of the lavish party space. There was a huge wall decorated with promo pictures of the two sisters.

There was also a personalised pint pong table for pals that were feeling competitive.



