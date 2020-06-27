Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrate launch of makeup collaboration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of their makeup collaboration by throwing a party on Friday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' stars finally revealed the launch of their makeup collaboration on June 26.
Celebrating the venture, Kylie, 22, decided to throw a launch party at her home. The makeup mogul shared a number of Instagram stories from the elaborately decorated space in her basement.
The two sisters have recently been busy developing a collection of key beauty products that includes highlighter and lip gloss.
Prior to the event, the television star gave her fans a tour of the lavish party space. There was a huge wall decorated with promo pictures of the two sisters.
There was also a personalised pint pong table for pals that were feeling competitive.