Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2020

Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrate launch of makeup collaboration

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 27, 2020

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of their makeup collaboration by throwing a party on Friday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' stars finally revealed the launch of their makeup collaboration on June 26.

Celebrating the venture,  Kylie, 22, decided to throw a launch party at her home. The makeup mogul shared a number of Instagram stories from the elaborately decorated space in her basement.

The two sisters  have recently been busy developing a collection of key beauty products that includes highlighter and lip gloss.

Prior to the event, the television star gave her fans a tour of the lavish party space. There was a huge wall decorated with promo pictures of the two sisters.

There was also a personalised pint pong table for pals that were feeling competitive.


