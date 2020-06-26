close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
Web Desk
June 26, 2020

New release date for Robert Pattinson starrer 'Tenet' announced

Fri, Jun 26, 2020

The release date for Robert Pattinson starrer  “Tenet” has been changed  for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenet” is now scheduled to reach cinemas on August 12, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio said in a statement.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a spokeswoman said.

“Tenet” is one of the big-budget movies that theater operators are counting on to lure audiences back to cinemas following a worldwide shutdown earlier this year.

The movie is a science-fiction spy drama starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

