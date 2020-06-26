New release date for Robert Pattinson starrer 'Tenet' announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The release date for Robert Pattinson starrer “Tenet” has been changed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tenet” is now scheduled to reach cinemas on August 12, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio said in a statement.
“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a spokeswoman said.
“Tenet” is one of the big-budget movies that theater operators are counting on to lure audiences back to cinemas following a worldwide shutdown earlier this year.
The movie is a science-fiction spy drama starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.