New release date for Robert Pattinson starrer 'Tenet' announced

The release date for Robert Pattinson starrer “Tenet” has been changed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tenet” is now scheduled to reach cinemas on August 12, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio said in a statement.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing ‘Tenet’ to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a spokeswoman said.



“Tenet” is one of the big-budget movies that theater operators are counting on to lure audiences back to cinemas following a worldwide shutdown earlier this year.

The movie is a science-fiction spy drama starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.