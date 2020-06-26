Beyonce to receive Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

Pop star Beyonce will be honoured with the special accolade at this year's BET Awards for her philanthropy works.

The 'Black Parade' hitmaker is set to receive the Humanitarian Award on Sunday (June, 28) at the 2020 BET Awards.

The singer has raised money for multiple causes including supporting young women in colleges, and launching a multi-year partnership with UNICEF to create BeyGood4Burundi, which aims to provide safe water and sanitation to the small, landlocked East African country of Burundi.



Beyonce also created the Homecoming Scholars Award Program in 2018, following her historic performance at Coachella, which benefited students at eight HBCU colleges and universities.

This year, Beyonce created the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative to encourage residents in Houston in Black and brown communities to get tested for coronavirus, and following the Black Lives Matter protests, she also announced the creation of BeyGOOD's Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses.

Meanwhile, the 2020 BET Awards will reportedly honour Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice as the 2020 Shine A Light Honourees, which recognises exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity.