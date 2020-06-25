Penn Badgley breaks silence on Chris D'Elia's sexual assault allegations

Actor Penn Badgley of You fame has finally given his two cents on the allegations levelled against comedian and former co-star Chris D'Elia.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing,” Badgley told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s very disturbing.”

“And white men of a particular breed, who are successful and charismatic,” he added. “I think that we need to remember that that is the level of change we’re looking for.”

D'Elia has been accused of molesting several underage girls and making advances at them.

Reacting to the allegations, D'Elia denied them all claiming he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

Following the scandal, his agent and manager both have dropped him.

Meanwhile, D'Elia's former co-star Whitney Cummings slammed him for his predatory behaviour.

She said she was “devastated” by the claims.

“This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without being a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”