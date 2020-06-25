close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2020

Dennis Quaid, 66, secretly marries 27-year-old Laura Savoie

 Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie secretly got married at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara on June 2. 

The couple, who got engaged in October 2019, had planned to tie the knot in a Hawaii wedding in April before having a second reception in Nashville, but had to delay their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Savoie,  for her wedding day, rocked a gorgeous backless dress which featured a long train and a knee-length veil. The doctoral student walked down the aisle with a bouquet of roses and calla lilies .

 Quaid, 66, described it as "beautiful", adding that "she's the most stunning bride."

Meanwhile, Savoie,  27, said of her husband: "Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."

