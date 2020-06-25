Dennis Quaid, 66, secretly marries 27-year-old Laura Savoie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie secretly got married at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara on June 2.
The couple, who got engaged in October 2019, had planned to tie the knot in a Hawaii wedding in April before having a second reception in Nashville, but had to delay their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Savoie, for her wedding day, rocked a gorgeous backless dress which featured a long train and a knee-length veil. The doctoral student walked down the aisle with a bouquet of roses and calla lilies .
Quaid, 66, described it as "beautiful", adding that "she's the most stunning bride."
Meanwhile, Savoie, 27, said of her husband: "Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."