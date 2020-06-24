Esra Bilgic, Engin Altan Duzyatan’s unseen photos from the sets of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Turkish stars Esra Bilgic and Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essay the lead roles in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, have won the hearts of millions of fans across the world with their outstanding performance.



Esra aka Halime Sultan and Engin Altan aka Ertugrul have become a household name in Pakistan after the drama series started airing on state-run TV.

Esra and Engin Altan have been treating their fans with adorable photos on social media to update them about their activities.

Recently, Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with friends and wife enjoying in a yacht.

Previously, Esra took to photo-video sharing app and posted some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Ertugrul when it was decided to end the character of Halime Sultan in the drama series.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, because of the fact that the new season’s story will be changed, it was decided to end the character of Halime Sultan. I just want to say that I am so proud of Your LOVE, AFFECTION, and your huge SUPPORT. ALL THE BEST ! Your Halime Sultan.”

Find Unseen Photos below



