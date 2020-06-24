Kylie Jenner looks radiant in grey corseted top with stunning blonde hair

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous as she spotted out with stunning platinum blonde long locks, striking leather pants and a grey corseted top with buttons.

The makeup mogul's glamorous look attracted paparazzi who snapped away while the beauty exited her vehicle on Monday night.

The reality star - who recently had her billionaire status debunked by Forbes Magazine - was pictured on Monday night showing off her newly-dyed platinum locks, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills.



The mogul had stepped out for dinner at the fancy LA hot spot Catch, and was accompanied by her pal Yris Palmer. The following day on Tuesday, Kylie posted another picture of her look from the night before, wearing just a Gucci bra.



Lash technician Yris posted a snap to her Instagram Stories of two cocktails, tagging Kylie, which seemed to suggest the pair were in for a fun night out on the town.



Meanwhile, Kylie has been dealing with massive backlash after it was revealed she reportedly lied about being a billionaire and "likely forged" tax returns, according to Forbes.