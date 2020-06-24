close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2020

Elizabeth Hurley mourns ex Steve Bing's death, remembers him as 'sweet, kind man'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020

Elizabeth Hurley has mourned the sudden  death of ex-partner Steve Bing, the father of her teenage son, saying 'I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.'

The Hollywood producer, whom she dated for around 18 months in 2000 and 2001, was found dead in Los Angeles. He was 55.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to Bing, just hours after news of his death emerged, saying she will remember him as a 'sweet, kind man'.

She continued: "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."



Latest News

More From Entertainment