Elizabeth Hurley mourns ex Steve Bing's death, remembers him as 'sweet, kind man'

Elizabeth Hurley has mourned the sudden death of ex-partner Steve Bing, the father of her teenage son, saying 'I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.'

The Hollywood producer, whom she dated for around 18 months in 2000 and 2001, was found dead in Los Angeles. He was 55.



The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to Bing, just hours after news of his death emerged, saying she will remember him as a 'sweet, kind man'.



She continued: "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."









