Tue Jun 23, 2020
June 23, 2020

Ayesha Omar catches Ertugrul fever

Tue, Jun 23, 2020

Diriliş: Ertuğrul or 'Ertugrul Ghazi' is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it has set new viewership records on PTV's YouTube channel.

While several Pakistani actors have praised Turkish TV series, others are criticising PTV for airing it with Urdu dubbing.

Amid all the debate going on, the TV and film actress Ayesha Omar couldn't help but start watching the show.

Ayesha on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her visit to Turkey as she informed her fans that she is watching 'Ertugrul'.

"Started watching @trtertugrul_en #ertuğrul so throwing it back to beautiful Turkey in my head. Outside the magnificent Blue Mosque," she captioned her Instagram post.


