Tue Jun 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2020

Complaint filed against singer Sanam Marvi

LAHORE: A complaint has been filed against famed folk and Sufi singer Sanam Marvi by her sister Reshma Perveen, Geo News reported.

Reshma Parveen filed the complaint against the singer at Nawab Town police station.

In the complaint, Reshma alleged that Sanam, along with armed men, barged into her house and vandalized the property.

She further alleged that the singer also threatened her of dire consequences besides snatching her purse with cash amount of over Rs 15,000 and important documents.

