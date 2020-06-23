‘Ertugrul’ lead actor Engin Altan Duzyatan shares adorable photos with wife and friends

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, who has won the hearts of millions of fans with his outstanding performance in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, shared adorable photos with wife and friends.



Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with friends and wife enjoying in a yacht.

The actor captioned the photos as “good vibes only.”

Engin Altan and his wife could be seen all smiling in the photos with their friends.



Previously, Altan celebrated Father’s Day with his dad and shared a sweet photo.

Earlier, he also shared a loved-up selfie with wife Neslisah Alkoclar and the dazzling photo had taken the internet by storm.









