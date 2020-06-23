Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid write sweet notes for brother Anwar Hadid on his birthday

US supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have extended love and wishes to their brother Anwar Hadid on his 21st birthday.



Gigi and Bella turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with Anwar on their respective Instagram handles.

Gigi Hadid wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my sweet bruvvo @anwarhadid !!!! I am so proud of you and how you’ve spent your 21 years: Passionate, inquisitive, loving, spreading genuine light, staying true to yourself, and standing firmly on the right side of history. You deserve the best always !!! Can’t wait to get to celebrate you soon :) Hope you have the best day!”.

Bella also penned down a sweet note for brother saying “Happy birthday to our leader and protector @anwarhadid. if I wasn’t already the most proud sister in the world, I become more and more proud of you everyday. You are the most kind, gentle , smart , creative , curious, and enlightened boy that I know.”



“I am thankful to learn something new from you everyday and lucky to be able to watch you grow. With your passion, empathy, and love for people, I know you are going to change the world, on the right side of history. I love you so much,” she further added.







