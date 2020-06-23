Johnny Depp to voice role in new animated series ‘Puffins’

Dashing actor Johnny Depp is set to voice the character Johnny Puff in a new animated series titled 'Puffins' from Italy’s Iervolino Entertainment.

As per reports, it will be a mobile-first, short-form toon series consisting of 250 five-minute episodes that follow the adventures of a group of cute birds, who are the servants of the wily walrus Otto.

'Puffins' "will promote positive messaging," by weaving in "themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection," Iervolino Entertainment said in a statement.

Iervolino Entertainment has been founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi



Depp and Iervolino recently collaborated on the Ciro Guerra-directed film “Waiting for the Barbarians,” starring Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, which will be released digitally in the US by Samuel Goldwyn Films after plans for its theatrical release were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

