Jessica Mulroney's husband quits TV show after her 'white privilege' scandal: 'I love my wife'

Jessica Mulroney's white privilege scandal has cost her husband Ben Mulroney his TV show now, after it had turned her friendship with Meghan Markle sour too.

On Monday, Ben came forth announcing that he is stepping down as host of Canadian entertainment show etalk , hoping that a non-white person will fill in his seat.

“I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her. And today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots. So, what does this mean for me?” the TV host, 44, said on Canada’s Your Morning on Monday, June 22.

“Well, it means acknowledging here today that my privilege has benefitted me greatly. And while I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us. This needs to change.”



Ben admitted that his “privilege has benefited [him] greatly,” adding: “While I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us. This needs to change.”

“More than ever, we need more black voices, more Indigenous voices, more people of colour in the media as well as every other profession,” he added, “and that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role at ‘etalk’ to create space for a new perspective and a new voice.”

Ben's exit from the show came after influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of 'textbook white privilege.'

“For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change — not optical and performative bulls–t,” Exeter said at the time. “You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”