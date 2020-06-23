Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation: 'factually impossible'

Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, sharing a series of tweets he believes prove that “this story is factually impossible.

"There is no truth to this story," the pop star wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he will be "working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action".



"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," the Canadian singer, 26, added.

The singer was accused by a woman who identified herself as Danielle and withheld her last name. In a Tweet dated 20 June, which has since been deleted – along with the account – she claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a music event in Austin.



She claimed that on 9 March, after he performed a surprise set, Bieber invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons hotel, where he took her to a separate room and assaulted her. The Guardian was not able to contact the woman to seek comment. She has given no further details of the allegations other than her Twitter post.





The “Love Yourself” singer married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and in February released his first album in four years after canceling a world tour and retreating from the public eye to deal with depression and the effects of early fame.

