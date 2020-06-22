Justin Bieber rejects sexual assault allegations

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has rejected allegations after a Twitter user accused him of sexually assaulting her back in 2014 after an event in Austin, Texas.



The Sorry turned to Twitter to dismiss the allegations in a series of tweets.

He said, “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.”

He further said, “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” Bieber went on to say.

He added that “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

He also shared an article saying “This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me.”

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Justin Bieber added.

Earlier, a Twitter user named Danielle had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the pop singer, however, she latter deleted the tweets.